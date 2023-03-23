PM Meloni shouted at the deputies, urging them to support Ukraine: footage of the fiery speech

Yana Stavska21:58, 03/23/23

In the parliament, one of the deputies called on Meloni to stop supporting Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni emotionally explained to the deputies why it is necessary to support Ukraine and not reduce the turnover of military aid to the Armed Forces.

In the parliament, one of the deputies called on Meloni to stop supporting Ukraine, to which she replied: “Maybe, deputy, will you tell Putin that?” The premiere was supported by applause.

Later, the head of the Italian government noted that she was surprised by such a request from the parliamentarians, and asked them if this was not a betrayal of their position.

“Because it means that we approve the invasion of Ukraine. Because if we stop, then we give consent, let’s call a spade a spade! If we stop, we approve of the invasion of Ukraine,” Meloni began her speech.

The Prime Minister added that she is “not so hypocritical as to confuse the word “invasion” with the word “peace”: “And that is why I believe that we should not approve the invasion of Ukraine. This does not mean not working on a peace plan or conflict resolution. But do you think anyone likes war? Think anyone likes it? No! But the situation is a little more complicated than the propaganda says when it comes to ideal peace.”

Meloni rightly asked the deputies whether they see on what terms this war can end. “Do you think that it is necessary to give back to Moscow the territories that it occupied and on which it held “referendums”? Or not? This is what I would like to hear if we are talking about peace. Otherwise, you are making propaganda at the cost of a sovereign nation, a free people and international law. And this is irresponsible!” – Meloni switched to shouting.

https://www.unian.ua/player/WRpBxkPCMaloney shouted at the deputies, insisting on supporting Ukraine

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...