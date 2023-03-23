Medvedev claims Russia started war because Ukraine is “part of Russia”

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has lied in an interview with Russian propagandists that Ukraine is part of Russia and that the West has underestimated the Kremlin’s determination to start a war.

Quote from Medvedev: “Not only that, but Ukraine is a part of Russia, let’s be honest, it is a part of Russia. But for geopolitical reasons and because of the history of what happened, we have long put up with the fact that we live in different apartments.”

Details: Medvedev then kept on lying about the fact that the territory of Ukraine had ostensibly always belonged to the Russian Empire. According to him, most of the Ukrainian territory was initially inhabited by a native Russian population, which was part of “great Russia, not small Russia.”

Medvedev also said that he had the impression that Western countries did not believe and did not see the “degree of determination” of Russia to start a war in Ukraine, and therefore they “miscalculated.”

“That’s why it’s pointless to negotiate with some countries, blocs, communities of countries – they understand only the language of force. Only the language of force!” Medvedev said.

