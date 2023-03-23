Medvedev claims Russia has weapons “not worse” than HIMARS systems and “better than Abrams tanks”

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the aggressor country, has said that the Russian military industry “has gained momentum” and began to produce types of weapons no worse than Western models.

Source: Interfax news agency, citing Medvedev’s interview with Russian propagandists

Quote from Medvedev: “The military industry has grown up, it is working actively, most of the businesses (I’m saying this firsthand because I visit them often) work in three shifts, work, as they say, from the wheels – they provide the troops with everything directly, produce the most modern Russian types of weapons – even in a situation where they are trying to deprive us of components, cut off the oxygen in certain directions.”

Details: According to him, now the military industry produces “very decent types of weapons, military and special equipment and weapons of destruction.”

For example, he recalled the T-90M Proryv tank, which, according to Medvedev, is “the best tank in the world” and surpasses the Western-made Leopard, Challenger, and Abrams.

“They talk about this proverbial HIMARS all the time; this is quite a worthy weapon, nothing to argue about here. But we have a type of weapon no worse than that, which has the same accuracy and effective range, and [it] is better,” he says.

He also said that the Russian military industry is supposed to produce 1,500 tanks this year. “Our enemies believed that our industry would choke, like, we would lose everything – these are their endless conversations: “They ran out of shells, they ran out of tanks, they ran out of missiles”, and so on. We will make 1500 tanks this year,” he said.

Background: According to the Conflict Intelligence Team, the Russian military de-mothballed and began sending the T-54/55 Soviet medium tanks produced in the 1940s-1950s to the combat zone in Ukraine.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/03/23/7394701/

