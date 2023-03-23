Medvedev announced a missile attack on the Bundestag and Scholz’s office (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko08:38, 03/23/23

The deputy chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation continues to “fuss” over the warrant for the arrest of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The deputy representative of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Medvedev, continues his public “hysterics” over the decision of the International Criminal Court in The Hague to issue an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

This time, Medvedev directed his “anger” at the German authorities. In his comments to the pro-Kremlin media, he announced a missile attack on the Bundestag and the office of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in case Berlin dares to arrest Putin.

“The current head of a nuclear power came to the territory of, say, Germany and was arrested there. What is this? A declaration of war by the Russian Federation! And already in this case, all our missiles will fly to the Bundestag, to the chancellor’s office, and so on. He understands that this is casus belli, what is this declaration of war?” Medvedev said.

https://www.unian.ua/player/FaekWXBaMedvedev threatened the Bundestag with a missile attack

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...