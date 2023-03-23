In Congress, Austin called the Russian Federation an “acute threat” and promised constant support to Ukraine

Marta Hychko17:39, 23.03.23

According to him, the war unleashed by Russia only strengthened NATO.

During his speech in the US House of Representatives, the US Secretary of Defense called Russia an acute threat” and promised to continue supporting Ukraine.

As the Voice of America reports, at the beginning of the speech, Austin emphasized that the United States will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is needed, and also reminded that the National Defense Strategy of the United States defines Russia under the leadership of Putin as an “acute threat.”

“Under Biden’s leadership, the United States has rallied the world to help Ukraine fight Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion. Our allies and partners have stepped up to provide critical security assistance, coordinated by the Defense Contact Group on Ukraine, which I chair. We will support Ukraine’s defense as long as , as long as it takes,” Austin said.

In addition, the head of the Pentagon emphasized the importance of a “united NATO”, which has strengthened after the war unleashed by Russia. The head of the Pentagon called the defense budget for next year a strategic estimate, “which is due to the seriousness of our strategic competition with China.”

Lloyd Austin called the priorities of the Pentagon: protecting the nation, caring for people and successful teamwork. Austin emphasized the need to finance the modernization of the three links of the US nuclear triad and strengthen strategic deterrence

The war in Ukraine: the latest US statements

Since the beginning of the war, the USA has been actively helping Kyiv, several aid packages have already been allocated. In addition, as a sign of unwavering support, Joe Biden visited Kyiv a few weeks ago.

The representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Vadym Skibitsky, said that spring and early summer will be the decisive time in the war with the Russian Federation, since a new big offensive of the Russian invaders is planned for this time .

The Pentagon said that Russia’s war against Ukraine will end with negotiations, which can begin when the occupying forces are withdrawn from Ukrainian territory.

