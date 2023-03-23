Girkin called all the occupiers war criminals and came out on his own (video)

Yana Stavska17:19, 23.03.23

Girkin noted that in case of defeat, all Russian soldiers will be tried as war criminals.

The Russian terrorist Igor Strelkov (Ghirkin) said that all the occupiers fall under the article on war crime, since they are participating in the war, which Putin was afraid to declare officially.

“All this “SVO” (that’s how Russia calls the war in Ukraine – ed.) is unknown. The troops that are actually fighting at the front now have no legal status,” said the terrorist.

“If SVO, let’s say, ends in defeat, no military man will be able to say that he carried out the order. Since legally he had no right to even carry it out,” the militant explained.

He added: “But how can a military man, when war has not been declared, shoot at a representative of another formal state? Well, he is a criminal.”

It is worth noting that Girkin himself took part in the hybrid Russian war in Donbas in 2014. The court in The Hague found him guilty of shooting down passenger Boeing flight MH17 over Donetsk . The terrorist also took part in battles against Ukraine in 2022, although not for long.

Girkin criticizes the war – the latest news

An avid Ukrainophobe, Girkin regularly criticizes the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, which began in 2022, because, in his opinion, the invaders are fighting ineffectively.

Minister of Defense Serhii Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, whom he calls a “reindeer”, and the leader of ” Wagner” Evgeny Prigozhin constantly fall under the “handout” of a terrorist controlled by the FSB .

Girkin has a special “sympathy” with Prigozhin, which ended with threats from Prigozhin himself, who promised to “mobilize” Girkin into his PMK by force.

