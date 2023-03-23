From the FB page of Professor Roman Sheremeta

Mar 23

The sign says: “Enemy, know this: We are all Putin.” This is something that many people do not understand. It is not Putin’s war against Ukraine. Even if you take out Putin, nothing will change. He is a symptom of a much bigger sickness.

1) It is not Putin, but russians who are killing Ukrainians, raping women and children (as young as 4 years old), castrating men, shelling civilians.

2) All the available polls show that most russians support what russia is doing in Ukraine. Some supporters of “good russians theory” will tell me that polls cannot be trusted. Then go and talk to the regular russians on Telegram channels.

3) I have personally been following a number of russian Telegram channels where millions of russians are commenting and freely and anonymously expressing their opinions. It is sickening to read. Even today, after civilians were killed, they are calling to kill all Ukrainians, burn Ukrainian cities, rape women, and drown children.

4) How many anti-war russian protests have you seen in the US or Western Europe? There are now millions of russians overseas. They have nothing to fear about expressing their antiwar position. And yet, they are either silent or better yet march in support of russia.

So, stop calling this Putin’s war. No, it is a genocide against Ukrainian people committed by russians.

Another post from the professor:

It is refreshing to see that unlike Pope and the Catholic Church, the Orthodox Church seem to have figured out the difference between good and evil. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called the Russian Orthodox Church responsible for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

To quote him: “The Church and the Russian leadership cooperated in the crime of aggression and share responsibility for the crimes committed, such as the shocking abduction of Ukrainian children.”

Note that this is the same Russian Orthodox Church that propagandist Tucker Carlson was recently defending in the US. The Church that Russia has been using it as a weapon against Ukrainians, coordinating attacks, harboring spies and brainwashing people with russian propoganda.

