All units of the Russian Federation left Nova Kakhovka – General Staff

Yana Stavska18:32, 03/23/23

This was preceded by a round of the nearest homes of the local population in order to make a living.

As of March 22, all units of the occupier’s army that were stationed in the settlement of Nova Kakhovka of the Kherson region left the city, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers “confiscated” large quantities of household and electronic appliances, jewelry, items of clothing and mobile phones from the civilian population.

Also, in a number of settlements of the temporarily captured left-bank part of the Kherson region, the invaders began searching for citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position. For this, they use lists of ATO participants, military pensioners, and lists of those who served in law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

