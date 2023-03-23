A factory for the production of engines for nuclear complexes is on fire in the Russian Federation (photo)

Marta Hychko13:57, 03/23/23

According to rosZMI, an operation to save people and eliminate the fire is underway.

A motor factory caught fire in Yaroslavl , Russia . This enterprise manufactures engines for one of the nuclear complexes of the Russian Federation and other weapons of the occupying army.

As the propagandist “RIA-Novosti” reports with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, it was possible to save seven people. The fire is still being extinguished, but the cause of the fire remains silent.

Meanwhile, social networks are publishing the first footage from the scene. The photo shows that the ignition area is large. Thick black smoke appeared above the plant.

(C)UNIAN 2023

