Zelensky came to Kharkiv and awarded the “Hero City” award – video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the Kharkiv region today, where he held a coordination meeting on the current security situation in the region.

As reported in the Office of the Head of State, the Head of State was informed about the progress of reconstruction in the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv Oblast, the construction of fortifications, the reconstruction of infrastructure and the provision of assistance to affected citizens.

Zelensky listened to the report of the military command on the operational situation in the area of ​​responsibility of the “Kharkiv” military command center.

The President also discussed with representatives of the energy industry the issue of providing electricity to all settlements of Kharkiv Oblast.

During the meeting, the head of state presented Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov with the “Hero City of Ukraine” award, which the president awarded to Kharkiv in order to celebrate the feat, mass heroism and steadfastness of citizens in defending the city during the repulsion of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine. On March 6, 2022, Zelenskyi signed the decree awarding Kharkiv with an honorary award.

“I want to thank the city of Kharkiv. It is truly a hero city. Thanks to its residents, this beautiful city defends our independence side by side with other cities of our country,” the president said.

He also presented state awards to military personnel who distinguished themselves during the defense of the Kharkiv region against Russian invaders. The defenders were awarded the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky II and III degrees, the orders of Danylo Halytskyi and “For courage” of the III degree.

