The number of Kobzon fans increased by almost a thousand: new losses of Russians in Ukraine

During the day, 16 enemy UAVs, two cruise missiles and many other equipment of the occupiers were destroyed.

Over the past day, 920 Russian invaders were destroyed in Ukraine / photo t.me/vanek_nikolaev

Over the past day, 920 Russian invaders were destroyed in Ukraine. The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022 approximately amounted to about 167,490 invaders.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of March 23, Ukrainian fighters destroyed:

UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 2183 (+16 over the past day),

cruise missiles ‒ 909 (+2),

tanks ‒ 3557 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 6887 (+8),

artillery systems – 2589 (+3),

RSZV – 509 (+2) ,

air defense means ‒ 272 (+2) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 5434 (+6),

special equipment ‒ 270 (+4).

airplanes/helicopters – 305/290 units,

ships/boats ‒ 18.

The situation at the front as of March 22 – what is known

Over the past day, March 21, units of the Defense Forces repelled 114 enemy attacks on the eastern part of the front. The enemy is conducting offensive actions in the Lymansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdiivskyi, Marinskyi, and Shakhtarskyi directions, and is defending itself in the other directions.

