Russia’s attack by drones on the Kyiv region: there were even more victims in Rzhyshchev

More than 100 rescuers worked at the scene of the tragedy.

The number of victims of Russian drone strikes in the city of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region, has increased to 8 people.

As of 18:00 on Wednesday, March 22, it was reported that 4 people were probably under the rubble, according to the page of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv region. “…8 people died, 7 people were injured and 1 person was rescued. 116 personnel and 27 pieces of equipment were involved at the scene of the incident…”, rescuers said.

Russia’s attack on Kyiv region with drones – today it is worth knowing

As UNIAN reported, two dormitories and an educational building of a professional lyceum were destroyed in Rzhyshchev on the night of March 22 as a result of an enemy attack by Iranian-made Shahed-type kamikaze drones .

Initially, 3 dead and 7 wounded were reported. Later, the police shared that 7 people died and 9 were injured.

