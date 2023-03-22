From the LinkedIn page of Robin Horsfall

Mar 21

‘Brilliant diplomat’ and Minister of State for Defence, UK.

The Russians recently jumped at the opportunity to bang their nuclear drum again. Russia has been threatening nuclear Armageddon ever since they invaded Ukraine. First to deter the west from offering assistance, then to deter the USA from providing funds and now in the hope that their drums might gain some purchase in our ears.

Yesterday ‘brilliant diplomat’ and Minister of State for Defence, UK, Annabelle Goldie said ‘some of the ammunition for the Challenger 2 battle tanks that Britain is sending to Ukraine includes armour piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium.’ (Reuters).

This rather thoughtless revelation about our military intentions and capabilities left the door open for Russia to once again beat the tired old drum of nuclear war. The important word for laymen to notice in Goldie’s statement is ‘depleted’. The depleted uranium retains about 40% of its natural radioactivity and is not dangerous because of radiation. It is dangerous to health because, like lead, mercury (also in weapons) and other heavy metals it is toxic when absorbed into the body. Fine particulates created by firing, heat and impact can be breathed in and cause serious health problems like kidney failure and cancer.

However, to indicate that the use of depleted uranium is connected in any sense to fission or fusion weapons is deceitful and enhances Russian propaganda. Once again the media are not reporting information responsibly. They leave uninformed readers to assume the worst.

The benefit of depleted uranium is that it is more dense than lead and affords an advantage over Russian armour. This was proved during the first gulf war.

Any advantages that the Challenger and Leopard crews can gain to stay alive should be provided. Our ministers should think more carefully when making statements and the media should put the scaremongering aside, give us the full story not half of it and start supporting the victims in this war!

Slava Ukraini!

Who Dares Shares

Robin Horsfall

