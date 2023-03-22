From the LinkedIn page of Nataliya Popovych

Mar 22

72 of 139 (or 52%) of Swiss multinationals with ties to Russia at the start of 2022 continue to do business within the country, a new analysis by @B4Ukraine reveals. For every $1 the Swiss government declares in bilateral aid to Ukraine, Swiss-based companies may still be paying $17 in taxes to the Russian state.

Despite its long-lasting tradition of neutrality, #Switzerland can and should do more to aid Ukraine in saving lives and bringing peace to the European continent.

Last week I called on the Swiss parliamentarians at the Ukraine Forum in Bern to re-examine the role of Switzerland’s private sector in supporting Ukraine’s victory. How exactly – please read and share: https://lnkd.in/eZX3nnqq

russians have just launched another missile attack on Zaporozhzhia city, destroying a big residential house.

The world must see this footage proving russians can only fight with unarmed civil Ukrainians killing them in their own homes.

#standwithukraine #peacetoukraine

THE KYIV INDEPENDENT:

