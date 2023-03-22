From the LinkedIn page of Nataliya Popovych

Mar 22
72 of 139 (or 52%) of Swiss multinationals with ties to Russia at the start of 2022 continue to do business within the country, a new analysis by @B4Ukraine reveals. For every $1 the Swiss government declares in bilateral aid to Ukraine, Swiss-based companies may still be paying $17 in taxes to the Russian state.
Despite its long-lasting tradition of neutrality, #Switzerland can and should do more to aid Ukraine in saving lives and bringing peace to the European continent.
Last week I called on the Swiss parliamentarians at the Ukraine Forum in Bern to re-examine the role of Switzerland’s private sector in supporting Ukraine’s victory. How exactly – please read and share: https://lnkd.in/eZX3nnqq
russians have just launched another missile attack on Zaporozhzhia city, destroying a big residential house.
The world must see this footage proving russians can only fight with unarmed civil Ukrainians killing them in their own homes.
THE KYIV INDEPENDENT:
Today’s terror attack in Zaporizhzhia is underwritten mainly by Switzerland and China, whose evil dictator just visited his opposite number in putlerstan to cement the new axis of evil. Plus of course the rest of the BRICS, Iran, Syria and other assorted fly-blown shitholes.
The Daily Telegraph reports today :
“At least eight people were killed by Russian forces on Wednesday in a series of drone attacks that hit a school near Kyiv and a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.
The overnight attack in the city of Rzhyshchiv, south of the Ukrainian capital, partially destroyed a high school and two dormitories, hospitalising 20.
It was followed by attacks on two residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, where officials said one person was killed and 25 taken to hospital.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the airstrikes showed Moscow was not interested in peace.
“Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling incidents, and that’s just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Every time someone tries to hear the word ‘peace’ in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes.”
It is now necessary for Kyiv to respond in kind. Putler wants to murder Ukrainian civilians in their homes, their places of work, their places of study, their places of sport, their places of leisure, their places of worship, their places of business, their shopping centres, in their cars and even in their places of burial.
It is time to do exactly the same thing, with the same savagery and gloating; to RuZZians.