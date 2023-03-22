From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

Mar 21

💙 “If you want this fighting to stop, 💛 Give Ukrainians their country back.” Truth by James Cleverly from the #UK 🇬🇧 A simple answer to the question why stopping #Military weapon deliveries won’t help stop the war. ☝️ Because it simply won’t work. The last time Ukraine got colonized by #Russia Literal 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 of them 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 🌍 Think of #Africa and #SouthAmerica And #India and yes, even #Ireland 🚨 They’d all feel the same way when 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 by their old oppressor yet again. #Ukraine will fight with sticks and stones if needed. As Moscow threatens their very being. ⚠️ They won’t stop fighting For the liberty of their country. And the best thing we, the West, can do to support Freedom, Democracy and all our lofty values worldwide, Is not to abandon Ukraine But to support their fight ✊ #Ethics #HumanRights #UnitedKingdom #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

James Cleverly video:-

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/marijnmarkus_uk-military-russia-activity-7043958520672571394-ar59?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

