Enemy drone attack: Three killed, seven injured in Kyiv region

22.03.2023 09:00

In Kyiv region, a civilian object was damaged, three people were killed and seven more were injured in an enemy drone attack on the night of March 22.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of a drone attack overnight, a civilian object was damaged in Kyiv region. As of now, we know about 3 dead and 7 injured. The information is being clarified,” the report says.

Units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police and relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The victims are provided with the necessary assistance.Read also: Air defense forces shot down all targets spotted over Kyiv – administration

As of 05:50, the fire was contained, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 22, about eight enemy Shahed UAVs were spotted and shot down over Kyiv.

