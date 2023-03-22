A new well for 340,000 cubic meters of gas per day was launched in Ukraine

Ukrgazvydobuvannya, which is part of the Naftogaz Group, continues to develop its fields in Ukraine, according to the company’s official report.

The Industrial portal reports .

This time, an evaluation well with a depth of 5,950 meters was successfully drilled, which ensures the production of 340,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day.

The field on which this well is located has been exploited for 45 years and is depleted by 85%, but thanks to the use of the latest technologies and approaches to the development of fields, the specialists of “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” managed to discover new gas deposits.

The new well was developed with the help of a 3D model of the field, which made it possible to determine a promising section of the productive layer of the field, which has not been developed so far. The results of the drilling were so successful that the company is already planning to drill another well in this area.

The head of Naftogaz, Oleksiy Chernyshov, explained that the company reformatted the team of geologists and developers last year, revising the processes and strengthening it with powerful specialists with experience in international companies. The result was the success achieved at this field and a number of other objects. Their development will allow to significantly increase the volume of gas production already this year.

In 2022, Ukrgazvydobuvannya drilled 47 new wells. This testifies to the active work of the company and the constant development of the field of extraction of natural resources in Ukraine. In recent years, Ukrgazvydobuvannya has become a significant source of income for Naftogaz and the state as a whole, and also ensures adequate levels of gas supply for the country’s population and industry.

