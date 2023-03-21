UOC monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate in Odesa bombed by Russian Kh-59 missile.

The missiles were fired by Russian Su-35 fighters from the Black Sea.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Russian occupation forces struck the Odesa region . Anti-aircraft defense shot down two enemy Kh-59 missiles.

“At around 7:40 p.m. on March 21, two Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles were shot down in the sky over Odesa by the forces and means of air defense of the Southern Air Command,” the Air Force said in a statement .

The operational command “South” clarified that the enemy launched 3 guided air-to-surface missiles of the X-59 class by Su-35 fighters from the direction of the Black Sea. Two of them were shot down, but the third hit the three-story building of the UOC monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate.

“Four people were injured as a result of the rocket attack. Three of them received minor injuries from the blast wave. One person was hospitalized,” the command said.

At the same time, the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak , said that the occupiers fired four rockets at Odesa, two of which hit the city.

