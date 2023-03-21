“Ukroboronprom” ceases to exist: the Cabinet of Ministers made a decision

21.03.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to establish JSC “Ukrainian Defense Industry” (Українську оборонну промисловість or UOP) . It will become the legal successor of the reorganized Ukroboronprom. The renovated enterprise will be 100% owned by the state.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. According to him, the reform, which was being prepared even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, will help Ukraine build one of the most powerful military-industrial complexes in the world.

“The government is beginning to turn the state concern Ukroboronprom into a joint-stock company Ukrainian Defense Industry. The corresponding decision was made at today’s (March 21 – Ed.) meeting,” the prime minister said.

According to him, the new enterprise will, in particular, attract investments in the production of weapons, equipment and ammunition. A change in the management model will enhance interaction with Ukraine’s foreign partners.

Back in 2022, OBOZREVATEL received a draft resolution on the creation of a UOP. It noted that the replacement of Ukroboronprom with a successor would be an important step towards:

introduction of a corporate governance model for business entities of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development;

formation of prerequisites for increasing the competitiveness of state enterprises of the defense industry;

creating conditions for attracting investments in the defense industry.

The updated resolution on the creation of the UOP at the time of publication of the material was not yet available on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Ukroboronprom is a concern uniting Ukrainian defense industry enterprises. It includes organizations and companies in nine industries, including scientific institutions and industrial enterprises. The Cabinet of Ministers performs the functions of managing the concern and supervising its activities.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the state concern Ukroboronprom announced on March 14 that, in cooperation with the country of the North Atlantic Alliance, it began to produce 125-mm tank shells for the T-64, T-72, and T-80 tanks. The production of mortar and artillery shells takes place abroad.

