Ukrainian military waiting for final Russian suicidal assault in Bakhmut, says officer

A planned demilitarization of the Russian army is taking place in the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian officer Petro Voloshchenko, nom de guerre Stone, said in an interview with Radio NV on March 20.

According to the officer, the Defense Forces are “pounding” the Russians and are waiting for their final suicidal assault in Bakhmut.

The following is a fragment of NV Radio’s interview with Voloshchenko, in which he gives his assessment of the situation in Bakhmut.

NV: Ukraine’s Operational Command East spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi said the invaders were carrying out inertial attacks in the Bakhmut area: “It’s obvious that the Russian troops won’t be able to capture Bakhmut, but they’re still moving towards it with these inertial waves.” Do you agree with this opinion?

Voloshchenko: Yes, now I absolutely agree with the opinion of the spokesman of the eastern front, he’s right. At first, the attacks had some more or less clear, at least some outlines. But now they stopped at specific points, (the river of) Bakhmutka in the east. They’re trying to force that river, to build some engineering river crossings. But all this is covered by our mortars, our guys, who are in more advantageous positions.

The same situation is in the north – they’ve stopped. They’ve not had much success — about five days ago they occupied one of the shops, took a joyful selfie, and that’s it. Then our guys surrounded and destroyed them there, so there are no more selfie men.

South. They’re trying to get to the so-called “plane.” (Here, Voloshchenko is referring to the monument to the MiG-17 jet fighter at the western entrance to Bakhmut. The monument was reported to have been destroyed on March 10 — ed.)

Unfortunately, the “plane” no longer exists since they couldn’t capture that Tchaikovsky intersection (with vul. Korsunskoho). They destroyed it physically from a distance.

That’s why they stopped from three directions and now such inertial attacks are already taking place: they advance — they die.

It seems that the command doesn’t tell those new groups that enter after the previous ones that it’s a live-fire zone. We see this is as simply some planned demilitarization of the Russian army.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/ukrainian-military-waiting-for-final-russian-suicidal-assault-in-bakhmut-says-officer-50312296.html

Like this: Like Loading...