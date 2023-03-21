Ukraine brings back 15 more children deported by Russia

PHOTO

Ukraine has managed to bring back 15 more children deported by Russia, together with their mothers and children’s legal representatives.

This is said in a statement published by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, “these are children from the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson regions, which were occupied at the beginning of the war.”

“Despite all the challenges, we continue to work so that Ukrainians have the opportunity to see their relatives and be on their land. So, as of today, according to the National Information Bureau, 308 children have been returned to the territory of Ukraine,” the ombudsman wrote.

Lubinets reminded that, in case of violation of rights, illegal relocation/deportation, one can contact the Ombudsman Office at the address: str. Instytutska, 21/8, Kyiv, 01008; by e-mail: hotline@ombudsman.gov.ua; hotline: 0 800 501 720; phone number: 044 299 74 08.

In addition, in case of deportation of a child, the online application form “Report the disappearance/deportation/forcible relocation of a child” can be filled out on the “Children of War” website in the “Apply in one click” section.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 10,597 children have been found in Ukraine since the full-scale war began.

