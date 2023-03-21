From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

Mar 21

☢️ Today #Russia threatens to nuke #Germany 🇩🇪 and invade my own country, the #Netherlands 🇳🇱

This is Solovyev on Russian State #TV

🚀 Demanding ‘Sarmat’ nuclear missiles

⚖️ As a response to The Hague’s search warrant for Putin. Since the International Criminal Court now seeks him for war crimes committed against children of #Ukraine

Solovyev also suggests a full WW2 style invasion,

⚠️ When Soviet hordes 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐝 and 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐝 their way across Eastern Europe

As countries like #Poland well remember.

Basically threatening to do the same

🇪🇺 To #Europe today

☝️ Rather than try to ‘appease’

Or ‘de-escalate’ this obvious threat,

Let me just say, on behalf of the Dutch,

🇳🇱 We are proud to have made it

Onto Moscow’s trashtalk list 🙌

It means we’re doing something right.

Ethics #Law #HumanRights

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

Video of Solovyov’s latest rant :

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/marijnmarkus_russia-germany-netherlands-ugcPost-7043630018987515904-vIi6?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

A reply from Martin Vrecko contains a remarkable archive video of Solovyov:

“Let’s compare this with Solovyev’s comments on Russia-Ukraine relations on TV in 2008 >> https://lnkd.in/dYjjkuRA. Very, very different, right? What happened in the mean time?”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/martin-vre%C4%8Dko-b64187129_ukraine-money-activity-6986375467389865985-iFhK?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

