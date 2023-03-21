From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus
☢️ Today #Russia threatens to nuke #Germany 🇩🇪 and invade my own country, the #Netherlands 🇳🇱
This is Solovyev on Russian State #TV
🚀 Demanding ‘Sarmat’ nuclear missiles
⚖️ As a response to The Hague’s search warrant for Putin. Since the International Criminal Court now seeks him for war crimes committed against children of #Ukraine
Solovyev also suggests a full WW2 style invasion,
⚠️ When Soviet hordes 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐝 and 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐝 their way across Eastern Europe
As countries like #Poland well remember.
Basically threatening to do the same
🇪🇺 To #Europe today
☝️ Rather than try to ‘appease’
Or ‘de-escalate’ this obvious threat,
Let me just say, on behalf of the Dutch,
🇳🇱 We are proud to have made it
Onto Moscow’s trashtalk list 🙌
It means we’re doing something right.
Ethics #Law #HumanRights
StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
Video of Solovyov’s latest rant :
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/marijnmarkus_russia-germany-netherlands-ugcPost-7043630018987515904-vIi6?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
A reply from Martin Vrecko contains a remarkable archive video of Solovyov:
“Let’s compare this with Solovyev’s comments on Russia-Ukraine relations on TV in 2008 >> https://lnkd.in/dYjjkuRA. Very, very different, right? What happened in the mean time?”
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/martin-vre%C4%8Dko-b64187129_ukraine-money-activity-6986375467389865985-iFhK?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
“Solovyev also suggests a full WW2 style invasion,”
Sometime in the 25th century maybe, if the mafia state still exists.
Once again, I have to laugh my ass off. So, the mafiosi want to invade Europe WWII-style, even though they couldn’t even hold a tiny island in the Black Sea against a country with virtually no navy. I see. Mafia land is chock-full of insane monkeys.