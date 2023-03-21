They found an “American trace”: In the occupied Crimea, they gave out a “fable” about the strike in Dzhankoy. Photo

21.03.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The occupation authorities of Crimea issued their own version of the strike in Dzhankoy. They allegedly found an “American” trace from the evening attack.

So, “adviser to the head of Crimea” Oleg Kryuchkov claims that the downed drones were allegedly produced in the United States. As evidence, he even presented photos.

“Interesting abbreviation: USA. Warehouses of the company in New Jersey and California. Comments, I think, are unnecessary,” Kryuchkov said.

At the same time, the occupier rejects the data of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and assures that the railway and infrastructure in Dzhankoy allegedly were not damaged.

In turn, the occupying “head of the administration of Dzhankoy” Igor Ivin said that a fire allegedly occurred in the city center in a grocery store, and a private house on Yuzhnaya Street was also damaged. A 33-year-old man was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

In the occupied Dzhankoy on the evening of March 20, several explosions thundered. Previously, UAVs attacked one of the railway lines for the supply of the Russian army. Explosions were also recorded near the military airfield and in the area of ​​the military camp.

The occupational “head” of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said that in the Dzhankoy area she worked out air defense, a store and a house were damaged.

The GUR reported that the explosions in Dzhankoy destroyed Russian Caliber NK cruise missiles during their transportation by rail. “The mysterious explosions continues the process of demilitarization of Russia and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation,” Ukrainian intelligence said.

We have only verified information in the Obozrevatel Telegram channel and in Viber. Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...