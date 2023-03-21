Stoltenberg plans to convene a Ukraine-NATO summit despite Hungary’s protests

Vitaly Sayenko16:18, 21.03.23

The Secretary General of the Alliance emphasized that the Ukraine-NATO commission is a platform designed to support Ukraine, which is a partner with enhanced capabilities.

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg plans to convene a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission in April, despite Hungary’s efforts to block these meetings for the past six years. According to the UNIAN correspondent, Stoltenberg announced this at a press conference in Brussels.

“Regarding the Ukraine-NATO commission, indeed, my plan is to convene a meeting at the meeting of our foreign ministers in a few weeks,” Stoltenberg said.

He added that he would do it because the Ukraine-NATO commission is a platform designed to support Ukraine, which is a partner with enhanced capabilities.

“At the same time, I am aware of issues related to minorities. And this is an issue that was directly discussed at the previous Ukrainian meeting. And I expect that this issue will continue to be part of the dialogue with Ukraine,” Stoltenberg added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

