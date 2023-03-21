Shooting At KGB Special Forces In Hrodna: New Versions

Contradictory information emerges from the scene of the high-profile events.

21.03.2023

In the afternoon of March 19, explosions and shooting were heard in Hrodna; there was information about detentions. Later the KGB reported about “liquidation of a foreigner,” who, according to law enforcers, had been planning a terrorist attack and resisted with “automatic weapons and explosive grenades”.

In the evening, the police and de-mining services with dogs arrived at the house of the head of Hrodna Regional Executive Committee, Uladzimir Karanik.

Hrodna residents reported that on March 19, the military with submachine guns checked all cars on the way out of the city. On March 20th and 21st, there was information about intensified KGB checks of drivers on the border of Belarus with Poland.

The reception room of Uladzimir Karanik, the Department of Internal Affairs of Hrodna Regional Executive Committee and the local KGB refused to comment on the events.

Meanwhile, Belarusian and foreign journalists, citing their sources, offer new versions of the unusual events in Hrodna.

According to unverified information of Nasha Niva, Alpha killed a citizen of an EU country in Hrodna.

The publication also points out that Lukashenka summoned his son Viktar immediately after the incident.

“If he invited his son, who is the head of the interdepartmental council of special units, the next day, it seems to me, indicates his desire for objective information and assessment of the Alphas’ actions, not only from the words of Tertel,” an interviewee of Nasha Niva with extensive experience in the security sector says.

Journalists of the Polish RMF24 note that a series of mysterious events occurred in Hrodna. It could have far-reaching consequences. Journalists paid special attention to the dosed information of the Belarusian special services about the mysterious identity of the foreign citizen “L.” Information about the alleged “mining” of the house of the head of Hrodna Regional Committee, Uladzimir Karanik.

Russian propaganda publication MK put forward an absurd version. It claimed that “the murdered foreigner could have been a citizen of Poland”. The propagandists believe that Karanik was allegedly the “main target” of the events in Hrodna. Their “version” relies on the story of a resident where the shots and explosions took place.

