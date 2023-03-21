Russian SU-35s hit the Odesa region: what is known

Yana Stavska21:12, 21.03.23

Thanks to the effective work of the air defense forces, part of the missiles were destroyed.

On the evening of March 21, explosions rang out in Odesa . Russian Su-35 fighter jets launched missiles from the sea, Odesa RVA reports .

Thanks to the effective work of the air defense forces, part of the missiles were destroyed, but there were hits, as a result of which a civilian house was partially damaged. There are victims, previously there were no victims. As of 8:40 p.m., the fire was contained by units of the State Emergency Service.

At the time of the explosions, an air alert was announced in the city and region, according to the website alerts.in.ua .

Earlier, the spokesman of Odesa OVA, Serhii Bratchuk, called on citizens not to interfere with the work of the Air Defense Forces. “I urge you to follow the rules that you are obliged to follow during an air alert. We do not interfere with the work of the Armed Forces. All reports are from official sources only. Of course, we pray to our air defense forces,” Bratchuk said.

The head of the OP Andriy Yermak also urged not to ignore the alarm.

The public published a video of a fire near Odessa. At the same time, local residents reported to Suspilno about the smell of smoke and burning in one of the districts of Odessa.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...