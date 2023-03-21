Russia treats children as “military trophies” – the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court

Lyudmila Zhernovska22:46, 21.03.23

According to Khan, the aggressor country wears these accusations as a badge of honor.

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan believes that Russia treats children as war trophies .

“You have to take care of them (the children – UNIAN). If they are not safe, you move them to a safe part of Ukraine. If that is not possible, then to a neutral country. And it seems that this is not just deportation to the Russian Federation, they are welcomed strangers, who now suddenly became adoptive parents. And children are not property, not war booty,” he said in a comment on CNN .

In his opinion, Russia does not deny the accusations of the International Criminal Court, but rather wears them “as a badge of honor.” In addition, representatives of the court tried to contact them, but did not receive a response.

“Children are not the property of the country, which can be moved for political or ideological reasons. This should be regulated by law, and this law should be followed,” Khan emphasized.

Putin’s arrest warrant: what is known

As UNIAN reported, on March 17, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova. They are accused of forcibly deporting children from the occupied territories.

In Moscow, they called the warrant unacceptable and declared that they have no obligations to the ICC, as they are not a party to the Rome Statute.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said that the Russian dictator will stand trial in The Hague regardless of Russian statements.

Yesterday it became known that a criminal case was opened in Russia against prosecutor Khan and three judges of the International Criminal Court.

We will remind that recently the Laboratory of Humanitarian Studies of the Yale School of Public Health discovered a network of institutions in Russia and the occupied Crimea in which children from Ukraine were kept . The study says that this process is coordinated at all levels of the Russian government.

