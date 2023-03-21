Russia losing its offensive potential in Bakhmut direction

21.03.2023

In Bakhmut direction, the Russian army continues to carry out offensive operations but loses its offensive potential.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on March 21 published on Facebook.

“The Russian Federation continues its armed aggression against Ukraine, focusing its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy Donetsk and Luhansk regions within their administrative borders. The enemy continues to carry out offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. The fiercest battles are ongoing for Bakhmut and in Avdiivka direction,” the report reads.

The Russian aggressor continues to use its usual tactics of terrorizing the civilian population, shelling residential areas and critical infrastructure facilities.

During the day, the enemy launched four missile strikes, 24 airstrikes, and more than 30 MLRS attacks.

In Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, the formation of offensive groups of the enemy has not been detected.

According to the General Staff data, the Russian leadership continues to use the infrastructure of the Republic of Belarus to train its troops. The aggressor maintains a military presence in the border areas. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Khrinivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv region; Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Popivka in Sumy region; Basove, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, and Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the Russian army continues its attempts to break the defense of the Ukrainian troops. The enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Masiutivka, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka, and Verkhniokamyanske settlements. Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Kupyansk, Krokhmalne, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Torske, Spirne, Fedorivka in Donetsk region came under artillery fire.

“In Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues going on the offensive but loses its offensive potential. The enemy does not stop trying to capture the town, losing a significant number of manpower, weapons, and military equipment. Our defenders repel numerous attacks by the occupiers around the clock in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, and in the northern part of Bakhmut. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, and Pivnichne in Donetsk region came under enemy fire,” the report reads.

In Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the Russian army went on the offensive in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Marinka, and Pobieda settlements but had no success. The areas of Lastochkyne, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Vuhledar settlements in Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

The Russian troops hold the defense in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. The areas of settlements near the contact line were struck, in particular, Novopil in Donetsk region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Charivne, Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Antonivka and Kherson in Kherson region.

“During the day, the Air Force launched five strikes on enemy clusters, and missile and artillery units hit an ammunition depot, two anti-aircraft missile systems, a radar station, and another important enemy object,” the report reads.

