Putin confirmed that he is ready to end the war according to China’s “peace plan”.

Marta Gichko18:51, 21.03.23

However, he does not see the readiness of Ukraine to agree to this scenario.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has effectively confirmed that he would like to “end the war” according to the plan proposed by China.

During the press conference following the negotiations with the leader of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, Putin emphasized that the parties discussed the war in Ukraine. Russia likes China’s proposals for ending the war.

“Many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China are consistent with Russian approaches and can become the basis of a peaceful settlement, when they are ready for it in the West and in Kyiv. However, so far we have not observed such readiness on their part,” Putin said.

The dictator was outraged that while he and Xi were thinking about peace in Ukraine, Great Britain announced the supply of depleted uranium ammunition. Putin said that “the West has decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.”

