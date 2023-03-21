Japan’s PM visits Bucha

21.03.2023 17:19

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has visited Bucha as part of his unannounced trip to Ukraine.

That’s according to Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

He laid a wreath outside a church in Bucha before observing a moment of silence and bowing, the report said.

“The world was astonished to see innocent civilians in Bucha killed one year ago. I really feel great anger at the atrocity upon visiting that very place here,” Kishida said.

He extended his condolences to the all victims and the wounded on behalf of the Japanese nationals. “Japan will keep aiding Ukraine with the greatest effort to regain peace,” he said.

Kishida arrived in Kyiv on March 21 at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The leaders are expected to hold a joint meeting.

According to representatives of the government and the ruling party, Kishida traveled to Ukraine from India.

He will visit Poland on March 22 and return to Japan on March 23.

