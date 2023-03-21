Invaders are building new fortifications in Crimea, Russian military are already taking families out and selling property – GUR

03/21/2023

The Russian occupation troops are not only concentrating their military equipment into the temporarily occupied Crimea, but are also building new fortifications on the peninsula. The enemy is aware that his release by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is inevitable, and is afraid of this.

Digging ditches and trenches, the invaders are trying to convince the Russians that the peninsula is safe. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the national telethon “United News” on March 20.

“We see trenches, ditches, we see concrete structures, other elements that indicate that the enemy is afraid. The enemy realizes that the liberation of the peninsula is inevitable, and tries to encourage himself in this way, but this is a picture for the general public,” he said.

However, the invaders themselves, apparently, are not too sure of their success. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the occupying “authorities” of Crimea and the command of the Russian military are now actively taking their families out of the peninsula. In addition, they are selling their property, which they acquired during the occupation of Crimea.

“They don’t want to risk their families,” the GUR says. Yusov believes that all occupiers should act in the same way and leave the territory of Ukraine where they are illegally.

Refat Chubarov, the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, also spoke on this occasion after the new “bavovna” in Crimea .

“For the information of the tumbleweeds who settled in the occupied Crimea after February 27, 2014. Know that the FSB agents have already evacuated their families from Crimea. You may not have time to leave Crimea, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be lightning fast,” he wrote.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

The Crimean peninsula, which Russia has turned into a huge military base during the years of occupation, is intensively preparing for defense against the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

Meanwhile, on the evening of March 20, in Dzhankoy, drones attacked the railway – one of the supply routes for the Russian army. Explosions were also recorded near a military airfield.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that during the explosions in the Russian-occupied Dzhankoy in Crimea, Russian cruise missiles “Kalibr NK” were destroyed .

We have only verified information in the Obozrevatel Telegram channel and in Viber. Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...