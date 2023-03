A cemetery near the village of Mikhailovka, Kherson region, came under targeted fire from Russian invaders on March 21.

According to the head of the Kherson military administration Alexander Prokudin, eight Russian shells hit the cemetery.

“There are “arrivals” in the village, but, fortunately, no one was hurt,” said the head of the regional police department.

