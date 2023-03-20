Xi Jinping told Putin that he is confident that he will retain power

Anastasia Pechenyuk18:48, 20.03.23

At the meeting, both leaders called each other “dear friend”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a personal meeting on March 20 that he is convinced that the Russians will support him in the presidential elections, writes Reuters .

“I know that Russia will hold presidential elections. Under your strong leadership, Russia has made great strides in its development and is flourishing. I am confident that the Russian people will continue to give you firm support,” Xi said.

Putin smiled in response. The Russian dictator has not yet confirmed his participation in the elections to be held in 2024. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quick to point out that Xi did not specifically say that Putin would run in next year’s election. He added that the Kremlin shares Xi’s confidence in the Russians’ support for Putin.

Putin also praised Xi and said he envied China.

“In recent years, China has made a tremendous leap forward in its development. This is causing genuine interest all over the world, and even we are a little jealous of you,” he said.

