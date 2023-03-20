Warrant for Putin’s arrest issued for life – ICC’s Khan

20.03.2023 15:19Warrant for Putin’s arrest issued for life – ICC’s KhanWarrant for Putin’s arrest issued for life – ICC’s Khan

International warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Ombudsperson Maria Lvova-Belova have been issued for life.

This was stated by Karim Khan, the Prosecutor with the International Criminal Court, Ukrinform reports with reference to BBC Radio 4.

“Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan said that Volodymyr Putin and the Children’s Commissioner Maria Lviva-Belova are threatened with an arrest warrant for the rest of their lives,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

“There’s a strengthening of international instruments to ensure there’s no safe haven,” the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 17, the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants for the arrest of Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova.

Both are suspected of war crimes – illegal deportation and relocation of the population, including children, from the occupied territory of Ukraine at least since February 24, 2022.

