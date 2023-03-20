Anastasia Gorbacheva14:30, 20.03.23

The Kremlin’s mouthpiece called for “fair and clean” referendums to be held in Ukrainian regions.

Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan seems to have lost the Kremlin manual. She suddenly admitted that the Russian “referendums” in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions were fake.

The mouthpiece of the Kremlin, on the air of the Russian television channel TVC, proposed to hold “honest and clean” referenda in all Ukrainian regions, including Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in which local residents will have to say whether they want to join Russia or stay in Ukraine.

At the same time, she said that Lviv will definitely speak out against Russia, but they don’t need it.

https://www.unian.ua/player/muW5zKO2Kremlin spokeswoman Simonyan admitted that Russian referendums are fiction

(C)UNIAN 2023

