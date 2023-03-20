In the occupied territory of the Kherson region the organiser of torture was liquidated

The organizer of torture in the Kherson region, Sergei Moskalenko, was liquidated the other day in the temporarily occupied territory of the region.

This was reported in the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The traitor was born in 1978 and was a resident of Nova Kakhovka and the owner of a local security company.

During the occupation, he went to cooperate with the invaders and received the position of the so-called head of the pre-trial detention center, where inhuman torture was used on captured Ukrainians.

Recall that recently it became known that only in Kherson itself, the occupiers organized at least 20 torture chambers . After the de-occupation of the city, a torture chamber for children was found in one of the torture chambers .

(C)DUMSKAYA.NET 2023

Like this: Like Loading...