In Russia, a criminal case was initiated against the prosecutor and judges of the International Court of Justice

Yury Kobzar14:40, 20.03.23

Earlier, the Kremlin assured that they were not at all offended by the decision of the International Court of Justice.

After the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin , Russia opened a criminal case against the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan and three judges. The relevant statement was published by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation .

It is noted that prosecutor Karim Khan sent a request to one of the court chambers of the International Criminal Court to obtain a warrant for the arrest of “citizens of the Russian Federation.” Based on this petition, three judges issued “illegal decisions” on the arrest of the Russian president and the children’s ombudsman of Russia.

“Criminal prosecution is known to be illegal, as there are no grounds for criminal prosecution,” the Investigative Committee said.

Russian “law enforcement officers” claim that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court violated the articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on bringing a known innocent person to criminal responsibility and on “preparation for an attack on a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, with the aim of complicating international relations.”

The Russian Investigative Committee accuses the judges of the International Criminal Court of knowingly illegal detention and the same “preparation for an attack on a representative of a foreign state”.

Putin’s arrest warrant

Last week, the International Criminal Court, which is based in The Hague, issued an international arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s ombudsman. Both are accused of kidnapping Ukrainian children and taking them to Russia.

Commenting on this decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov assured that the Russian leadership does not take it to heart . Russia also notes that they do not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, the German authorities have already announced that they will certainly arrest Putin as soon as he arrives on German territory. And the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, clarified that the warrant has no limitations on the term of validity , that is, it is lifelong.

