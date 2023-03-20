Gas Pipeline Blown Up In Occupied Simferopol

A 70-centimeter crater was left at the scene.
An attempt was made to blow up a gas pipeline in Russia-occupied Simferopol.
Russian Telegram channel Mash reports that the pipe was slightly damaged, and a 70-centimeter crater remained at the site.
“Preliminarily, an explosive with a capacity of 200 grams of TNT was placed near the pipeline. No one was injured, the gas supply was not suspended,” the report said.
One comment
It was a small attempt, but, nevertheless, it was a try. The inconsequential damage is not what’s important. It’s the fact that there is resistance in Crimea, even in its capital city.