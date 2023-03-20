An explosion in Crimea destroyed Russian Kalibr NK cruise missiles – intelligence

Lyudmila Zhernovska23:04, 20.03.23

These missiles are designed for launches from surface ships.

An explosion in the city of Dzhankoy destroyed the Russian Kalibr NK cruise missiles that were being transported by rail.

This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine . “An explosion in the city of Jankoy in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed the Russian Kalibr NK cruise missiles during their transportation by rail. The mysterious “cotton” continues the process of Russia’s demilitarization and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for deoccupation,” the message reads.

The intelligence service recalled that the missiles are intended for launch from surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The range of damage of such weapons is more than 2,500 thousand kilometers against land targets and more than 375 kilometers against sea targets.

