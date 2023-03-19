Putin admitted why he did not start a full-scale war in 2014

Yury Kobzar15:42, 19.03.23

The Kremlin has been preparing for a full-scale war for 8 years.

Russia did not launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2014 only because then the Kremlin did not consider the army ready for an aggression of this scale. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a comment to propagandists.

“We didn’t have hypersonic weapons then, but now we do. There are other modern systems, and in the 14th year there was nothing like that,” he said in response to the question of why the war was not started immediately in 2014.

Putin also stated that at that time the Russian economy was not ready for Western sanctions, and after 2014, Russia was able to carry out import substitution and strengthen the financial system.

