Powerful strike hits enemy ammo depot in occupied Kakhovka

19.03.2023

In the temporarily occupied Kakhovka, Kherson region, a powerful strike destroyed a Russian ammunition depot.

Kherson Regional Council Deputy Serhiy Khlan reported this on the air of the Apostrophe TV channel, Ukrinform saw.

“Today, a powerful strike was recorded hitting a Russian base in Kakhovka. Delivered by the Ukrainian Army, the blast damaged an industrial zone in Svetlovo near the well-known Chumak Plant, where the occupiers tried to hide their ammunition and artillery,” Khlan said.

He also noted that over the past day, the number of Russian strikes targeting Kherson has slightly decreased, and that no casualties were reported. This was due to successful counter-battery efforts on the part of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

As reported earlier, a platoon commander with the Russian air defense forces was killed in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

