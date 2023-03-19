Podolyak on relations between Beijing and Moscow: “Current Russia will soon cease to exist”

Lyudmila Zhernovska23:32, 19.03.23

The President’s Office explained why it is not profitable for China to help Russia in the war.

It is not profitable for China to bet on Russia , since it is not a promising ally.

This opinion was expressed by the adviser to the head of the president’s office Mykhailo Podolyak in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera . The journalist asked what would happen if Beijing decided to supply Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine. He replied that he did not see the point in such an act.

“This will immediately become a known fact, and China will jeopardize its trade and technological relations with other countries. And secondly, why help Russia, which is suffering the collapse of its civilization? The current Russia will soon cease to exist. It would be an irreversible investment, and China too pragmatic to make such mistakes,” said Podolyak.

Advertisement: 0:17

According to him, Chinese law prohibits the transfer of weapons to a state at war. “Today it makes no sense to bet on Russia, it is not a promising ally, but turns out to be a backward country that seeks to compensate for its weaknesses with excessive aggressiveness. Russia uses direct blackmail, bribery, political assassinations, military conflicts – all these are destructive technologies. China, on the other hand , plays on completely different, longer, multi-directional tables,” he added.

The adviser to the head of the OP assumes that China can take advantage of the position of a weakened and discredited Russia. “Let’s not forget that stable international trade and access to technological know-how are extremely important for Beijing, it places itself in competitive relations with the USA and Europe, but does not want direct conflicts and sanctions. Russia, on the other hand, can only offer self-destructive war,” said Podolyak.

Relations between Russia and China

As you know, China has maintained a neutral position regarding the war in Ukraine for a long time. This year, they published a document dubbed the “peace plan.” In it, Beijing advocated a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks, but did not call Russia an aggressor.

The United States of America and NATO are concerned that China may provide military assistance to Russia. The CIA stated that they are considering such a possibility .

After a series of warnings from the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping openly accused them of organizing a “campaign to suppress China” .

It is known that Xi Jinping will visit Moscow on March 20-22, where he will meet with Putin. In the US, they believe that they can try to present it as a peacekeeping mission .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...