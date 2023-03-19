onlyfactsplease

Partisans Attacked Railway In Russian City Of Saratov

The case wiring is on fire.

19.03.2023

The railway case wiring got fire in the Russian city of Saratov.

According to sources of the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel, the fire started on March 16 at the Zorinsky-Trofimovsky-2 rail stage. Two case wiring boxes of systems for interval management of train traffic lights burned down.

Residents of the Saratov Region, 42-year-old Aleksey K. and 55-year-old Samvel P, were detained on suspicion of arson (previously convicted of murder and theft). The men confessed to the arson. Their motives remain unknown.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/3/19/540618/

