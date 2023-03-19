Germany First to Promise To Arrest Putin

19 MARCH 2023

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann has said that Germany will arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin and take him to the International Criminal Court if the Russian dictator appears on the territory of his country. It is reported by Bild on Sunday, March 19.

“I expect the ICC to quickly approach Interpol and the contracting states and ask them to enforce. Then Germany will be obliged to arrest Putin and hand him over to the ICC if he enters German territory,” Buschmann said.

Bild predicts that, in any case, it is more likely that Putin will never voluntarily set foot on Western soil again. The President of the Russian Federation will probably feel really safe only in Russia, the edition reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin. According to the provisions of the Rome Statute, the Russian dictator is responsible for the illegal deportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine. The ICC also issued a warrant for the arrest of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova, who illegally stole a child from the occupied part of the Donbas.

On March 17, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the ICC’s decision to issue a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, also made a statement on the decision of the ICC.

On March 17, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy Denys Maslov told Ukrainian News Agency that 123 countries around the world should arrest Putin on the basis of an ICC warrant.

On March 17, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin said that the International Criminal Court intends to appeal to Interpol regarding the search and detention of Putin.

Like this: Like Loading...