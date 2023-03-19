“Battle for the forester’s hut”: Girkin trolled the absurd assaults of “Wagner” in Bakhmut

Marta Hychko09:11, 19.03.23

According to him, the capture of several streets on the outskirts of the city looks ridiculous against the background of the loss of Kherson and Izyum.

Terrorist Ihor Strelkov-Ghirkin trolled the senseless and fruitless assaults on “Wagner” in Bakhmut , Donetsk region.

As Girkin wrote in his Telegram channel, he commented on the propaganda news about the “mad assaults” of Prigozhin’s mercenaries in Bakhmut. According to the terrorist, the battles for the streets of Bakhmut look ridiculous against the background of the loss of Kherson and Izyum as a result of Ukrainian counteroffensives last fall.

“That’s all! Now, if someone makes a speech about the surrender of Kherson or Izyum, you can safely retort: ​​”Instead, we took Korsunskyi Street and Geologiv Street in Artemivsk (who is Bakhmut?)!” “The battle for the forester’s hut” continues. The madmen pace – you see, by the end of March, Bakhmut will finally be cleared,” Girkin wrote ironically.

