After his “visit” to Mariupol, Putin visited the “command post” of his generals (video)

The dictator arrived accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov.

Propagandists of the Russian Federation said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after his “trip” to Crimea and Mariupol, went to the “command post” of his generals in Rostov-on-Don.

As the propaganda TV channel “Russia 24” reports, Putin came to the meeting accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov. They were met by the deputy commander of the grouping of Russian troops in Ukraine Serhiy Surovikin and supposedly military personnel. Putin greets them and sits down.

According to propagandists, Putin has promised to give his generals as much time as necessary to listen to reports on the situation at the front.

