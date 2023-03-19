A deadly accident occurred in the “Desna” educational center: soldiers were killed

Antonina Dolomanzhi, Veronika Prokhorenko22:32, 19.03.23

The center clarified that the incident happened yesterday, March 18. An investigation is currently underway.

In the educational center “Desna” named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise, an “extraordinary event” occurred , which led to the death of cadets.

This was announced by the department on its Facebook page . The center specified that four soldiers were killed during the incident. The tragedy happened yesterday, March 18.

“Yesterday, March 18, an accident took place, as a result of which 4 servicemen died. The reasons and circumstances are being investigated,” the message reads.

It is noted that the SBI is currently conducting an official investigation into the incident.

The command of “Desna” also expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the fallen comrades.

