710 Russian Soldiers, 50 Tanks, Armored Vehicles And Artillery Systems. General Staff Reports Enemy Losses Yesterday

19 MARCH 2023

The Ukrainian military eliminated 710 Russian soldiers in a day on March 18. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 164,910 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 21 tanks and 23 armored fighting vehicles. It is reported by the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 19, 2023 were approximately:

personnel – about 164,910 (+ 710) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 3,532 (+ 21) units,

armored fighting vehicles – 6,853 (+ 23) units,

artillery systems – 2,568 (+ 8) units,

MLRS – 507 (+ 1) units

air defense equipment – 268 (+ 3) units,

aircraft – 305 (+ 0) units,

helicopters – 290 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs – 2,159 (+ 0),

cruise missiles – 907 (+ 0),

ships/boats – 18 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks – 5,408 (+ 4) units,

special equipment – 262 (+ 3).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian army lost at least 15 of its T-90M main battle tanks in Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that during the past day, the Russian occupation army carried out more than 70 attacks, focusing on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions.

