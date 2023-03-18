“White Wolves” staged a grandiose raid on the invaders: ten tanks of the Russian Federation were burned (video)

Lesya Leshchenko12:53, 18.03.23

In just one night, the “White Wolves” worked out 10 enemy tanks.

Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine “White Wolves” destroyed 11 units of enemy equipment in the Donetsk direction, the press center of the SBU reported .

“Ten. That is how many Russian tanks were destroyed by the White Wolves special forces of the SBU in just one night! Our specialists from the Special Operations Center “A” worked out enemy equipment in the Donetsk direction,” the report says.

One armored personnel carrier of the enemy was also burned.

Thus, in one night, the fighters destroyed 11 enemy targets.

