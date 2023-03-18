WAR UPDATE 3/17/23

The Heartbeat of Ukraine

Day 387 of a 3-day war. Kyiv still stands and Russia is a terrorist state.

163,320 (+760) enemy soldiers are no more.

‼️The big news for today: ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putler. They confirmed what we already knew! Putin is a war criminal. The International Criminal Court announced Friday it has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and an official at the center of an alleged scheme to forcibly deport thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia. Russia is not a member of the ICC and the court doesn’t conduct trials in absentia, so any charged officials would either have to be handed over by Moscow or arrested outside of Russia to face ICC proceedings. I think that we need an extraction team. Volunteers? Perhaps his rivals will hand him over. 🤔🤔🤔 Maybe we should crowd source a reward!

📌Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, has reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is officially suspected of committing international crime now; he can be arrested and brought to court when outside of Russia.

📌In his nightly address, President Zelensky said the following:

“The international judiciary has made an important decision in the case with a real perspective. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant on Putin. This is the historic decision which marks the beginning of historical responsibility.”

📌The Administration of the President of Russia considers the warrant for Vladimir Putin’s arrest issued by the International Criminal Court to be legally null and void. Of course they do.

Source: RIA Novosti and Meduza with reference to RBC

📌 Putin’s spokesman Dmytro Peskov said: “The question itself is unacceptable; Russia, as a number of other countries, doesn’t recognize this court’s jurisdiction, and accordingly, any decisions of this sort are negligible for Russia, from a legal point of view.”

What’s going on in Bakhmut?

📍According to the State Border Guard Service, the situation on the Bakhmut front remains tense, with border guard units fighting with the occupiers twice yesterday: eight invaders were killed, and eight more were wounded.

📍It is stated that one fight took place on the evening of 16 March and lasted for about an hour. Border guards stopped the advance of Russian infantry through suburban areas with grenade launchers.

📍NATO estimates that Russia loses 1,500 soldiers in the fights in Ukraine daily. This number includes both killed and injured members of personnel. Source: European Pravda with reference to a top NATO official who preferred to remain anonymous

📍Dan Sabo, correspondent of The Guardian, cites his source which states that Russians suffer most significant losses in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine loses “an order of magnitude less” soldiers but specific numbers were not revealed. In addition to this, NATO estimates that “several thousand” shells are used by both sides every day.

📍Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, notes that the defense of Bakhmut on the Donetsk front is now of key importance, if the situation changes, the decision will be made by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

Operational Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

👉Ukrainian defenders repelled over 70 Russian attacks on five fronts and launched strikes on 12 clusters of the Russians over the course of the past 24 hours.

👉”The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts.

👉”The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, more than 20 seriously wounded occupiers were brought for treatment to the Oleshky district hospital in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.”

👉Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched five missile and 18 airstrikes, as well as 73 attacks using multiple-launcher rocket systems. Six civilians were injured. Over 20 houses, school and civilian infrastructure targets were damaged due to another attack on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

👉In addition, invaders attacked the areas around the settlements of Berylivka, Khrinivka, Yeline and Tymonovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Starykove, Atynske, Volfyne, Stepne, Kindrativka, Pokrovka and Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast; and over 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. Among them are Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Milove, Obukhivka, Novomlynsk, Kut’kivka and Shevchenkove.

👉On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces are trying to break the defense of the Ukrainian army. Occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Hrianykivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne. Occupiers deployed artillery to shell the areas around the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka and Khrokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohrivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

👉On the Bakhmut front, Russians keep trying to storm Bakhmut. Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled numerous Russian attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Hryhorivka. 15 settlements near the contact line came under Russian attacks. Among them are Vasyukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne and Oleksandro-Shyltyne in Donetsk Oblast.

👉On the Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas around the settlements of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Marinka. On the above-mentioned part of the front, during the past day, occupiers carried out the most attacks near Marinka, 12. All of them were repelled. Over 20 settlements, including Paraskoviivka, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Severne, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Marinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

👉On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are on the defensive. They attacked the areas around the settlements of Chervone, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Stepove and Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, and Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

👉During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck seven clusters of the invaders, and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit five command posts, five clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, a fuel and lubricants depot, two radar stations, a station of radio-electronic warfare and anti-aircraft missile system at a firing position.

👉Russian forces dispatched combat drones to critical infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Three drones were destroyed near the city of Dnipro, but two UAVs hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk.

🔘Three civilians were blown up by landmines in Kherson, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

✈️Two NATO members have granted Kyiv’s repeated requests for aircraft in order to shore up its air defense — Poland will transfer four and Slovakia will send 13 MiG-29 fighter jets.

🔘The United States has sent a new reconnaissance drone toward the Ukrainian Crimea annexed by Russia. According to the Flightradar service, the RQ-4 Global Hawk with the call sign FORTE10 headed for the Black Sea.

–The UAV entered the Black Sea, having circled in Romanian airspace for several hours before that. The drone reportedly took off from the Sigonella air base near the Italian city of Catania.

🔘Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has decorated the Su-27 pilots who shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea.🤡 Awarded them for incompetence I guess.

🔘Hungary’s parliamentary group “Fidesz” has decided to consider the ratification of the protocols on joining NATO of Finland and Sweden separately. “On behalf of the “Fidesz” group, I would like to inform you that we have decided to support Finland’s NATO accession. We will postpone the vote in the parliament until March 27. We will vote then unanimously in favor,” wrote Máté Kocsis, head of the parliamentary group “Fidesz,” on Facebook.

He added that the parliament would decide on Sweden’s NATO accession later.

🍿 Tonight’s edition of the Russians are batshit crazy and morally bankrupt. Tonight’s authority: How dare you?

As published in Pravda:

🔘Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan has threatened a nuclear strike by the Russian Federation on any country that dares to arrest Vladimir Putin, while Vladimir Solovyov thinks the Russian dictator deserves a peace prize for stealing Ukrainian children in the midst of a war that he started.

Source: Comments by Margarita Simonyan, Vladimir Solovyov and Olga Skabeyeva on Telegram

🔘Quote from Simonyan: “I’d like to see the country that arrests Putin according to The Hague’s ruling. Eight minutes later. Or whatever the flight time to its capital is.”

🔘Meanwhile, Solovyov was indignant that the International Criminal Court in The Hague has classified the so-called “rescue of the children of Donbas”, in territories that the Russian army came to seize with weapons, as deportation.

🔘”You parasitic comrades from The Hague should be nominating Vladimir Putin for the Nobel Peace Prize because of these children. We in Russia have given children from Donbas shelter, food and education. And you couldn’t even accept Ukrainian refugees humanely in the European Union,” he wrote.

🔘MFA spox Zakharova: “While the collective West continues to get more deeply involved in the conflict with Russia, Kiev regime is increasingly using martial law to implement corruption schemes with Western military, financial and humanitarian assistance.” WTAF?🙄

🔘Deputy FM #Ryabkov: “If the US has genuine interest in reviving #NewSTART & working with Russia on arms control, it must start by giving up on its vain fantasies of our “strategic defeat” & recognize there’s no alternative to taking into consideration #Russia’s security interests. FM Lavrov: After the start of SMO, Russian military declared relevant areas of Black Sea adjacent to the shore restricted for use of any aircraft. Defiant disregard for this objective fact suggests that US is constantly trying to create provocations to fuel confrontational thinking.” 🤡💩

🔘Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the recent US drone incident. “The US constantly say that they are a responsible power interested in strategic stability. But their words are at odds with their deeds.”🙄

🔘Kremlin Talking Points: “With the approval of its foreign handlers, the #Kievregime continues to attack civilians from #NATO weapons. Last week alone, at least 7 people were killed and more than 40 injured, including children” Yup. Classic Kremlin propaganda. Accuse the other guy of doing what you’re doing.🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥

